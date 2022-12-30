Ascend Federal Credit Union, Middle Tennessee’s largest credit union, has announced that it has appointed Melanie Cook as corporate communications lead.
Cook will report directly to Vice President of Marketing Lisa Hayes and is responsible for member communications, public relations, content creation and messaging for marketing and internal communications.
"We are excited to welcome Melanie to our Ascend team,” said Hayes. “Her educational background and professional experience will make her a great asset as our new corporate communications lead. Her role is key in continuing the growth and development of our relationship with the Middle Tennessee community.”
Cook brings more than seven years of experience in marketing and communications. Prior to joining Ascend, she served as marketing and public relations manager for Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes. In this role, she served as the organization’s official spokesperson, collaborating with senior leadership and leading strategic marketing efforts, including digital marketing techniques to drive community involvement, social media following and brand strength.
“Ascend has cultivated an outstanding reputation for upholding its promise of focusing on the financial well-being of its members,” said Cook. “I am excited to join a team that works tirelessly towards its mission. I am looking forward to the opportunity to work on behalf Middle Tennessee’s leading credit union.”
Cook earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University.
With more than 253,000 members and more than $3.7 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal, and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.