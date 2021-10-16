Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Joshua Wells to associate financial advisor on the Ascend Retirement and Investment Services wealth management team. In his new role, Wells will develop and execute wealth management and financial plans for members in the Manchester, McMinnville and Franklin County locations.
Josh is a valued member of the Ascend family,” said Caren Gabriel, CEO of Ascend Federal Credit Union. “His passion for helping people achieve their financial goals, build net worth, and plan for retirement will make wealth planning easier and more accessible to our members.”
A financial professional with Ascend for more than 14 years, Wells previously held positions as a sales assistant and member service representative.
I look forward to helping credit union members plan for their financial future,” said Wells. “I am thankful for this opportunity to provide a safe and comfortable place for members to learn about their options for investing and retirement.”
Wells earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University. In addition, he is designated as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CPRC) by the College for Financial Planning.
Ascend Retirement and Investment Services offers experienced, knowledgeable professionals to help Ascend members build a strategy that works for their desires and goals. Ascend Retirement and Investment Services advisors can assist with evaluating and establishing asset protection through insurance needs analysis, accumulating future assets such as saving and investing for education and retirement, and managing wealth to assist in legacy and estate conservation.