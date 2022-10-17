View More: http://danielcwhitephotography.pass.us/ascend-website-images

For the seventh consecutive year, Ascend Federal Credit Union has been recognized by American Banker as one of the top 50 best credit unions to work for in the United States. Ascend is the only Tennessee credit union listed seven times since the survey and awards program’s inception in 2014, and one of only two Tennessee credit unions that made the list of organizations honored this year. (The list was formerly produced by Credit Union Journal, which is now part of American Banker.)

This year, Ascend was specifically recognized for its support of a strong company culture and competitive benefits, including the credit union’s contribution of $1,000 for individual coverage and $2,000 for family coverage toward a health savings account for employees participating in the high-deductible employee insurance plans. Judges also mentioned a fun work environment, as team members celebrated National Ice Cream Day with an ice cream truck for employees at corporate headquarters.

Recommended for you