Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has announced that it will return approximately $4.1 million in bonus dividends and loan interest refunds to its members. With the addition of this year’s return, Ascend’s volunteer, unpaid board of directors has approved giving a total of more than $92 million to the credit union’s members since 2004.
“The member return is a testament to our credit union’s strength and stability, especially during a year of economic challenges and uncertainty,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend president and CEO. “I am pleased to report that Ascend can offer this return while still maintaining our solid financial footing. It is also another way Ascend can express our appreciation to our members and to provide them another source of income during the holidays.”
Gabriel said the member return is never guaranteed, but it is something Ascend’s board strives for annually.
The credit union examines its financial performance each year to identify how the return will be calculated and what amount will be given. Generally, the more savings someone has with Ascend, the greater his bonus dividend, and the more loans he has, the greater his loan interest refund. In order for a loan to receive an interest refund, it must not be delinquent.
The 2020 return will appear on members’ December statements.
