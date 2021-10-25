Ascend Federal Credit Union announced that credit union Board Chairman Patrick D. Eagan has been inducted into the Tennessee Credit Union League’s Hall of Fame.
The award recognizes Eagan’s significant impact on Ascend during his 18 years of volunteer service, serving eight of those years on Ascend’s Board of Directors, which he chairs today. Eagan received the honor during the Tennessee Credit Union awards dinner, part of the 2021 Tennessee Credit Union League Convention and Expo held at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
“I am humbled to be recognized by my peers for this prestigious award,” said Eagan. “Volunteering to serve Ascend, our members and the credit union industry has been an honor. I share this award with the rest of Ascend’s Board, as it reflects their incredible support in helping our team collectively fulfill Ascend’s mission to serve our members and communities with respect, integrity and generosity.”
“Pat Eagan exemplifies the excellence, dedication and leadership that are the hallmark of every Hall of Fame member,” said Ken Swann, chairman of the Tennessee Credit Union League Board of Directors. “His substantial contributions both inside and outside the organization have made the credit union industry better in Tennessee.”
A 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who has held squadron and group commander assignments, Eagan has been an Ascend member since 2000 and first became involved as a volunteer with the credit union in 2003 when he joined the Board’s Development Committee, which is tasked with finding and developing future members of the Board of Directors. Because of his leadership skills and keen perspective on the credit union industry, Eagan was asked to assume several leadership roles on Ascend’s Board. During his 18-year volunteer association with Ascend, Eagan has served as Chairman (2020 to present), Vice Chairman (2019-2020), Treasurer (2018-2019), Secretary (2017-2018), and as a member of the Supervisory Committee (2008-2014, and Chairman of the committee from 2010-2014).
During his participation on the Board, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NACFU) named Ascend the 2015 Federal Credit Union of the Year. Additionally, Ascend was named a “Best Credit Union to Work For” by the Credit Union Journal for six consecutive years.
The Tennessee Credit Union Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize the commitment, leadership and dedication that deserving individuals have made to the credit union movement. Tenure of service, contributions, achievements and the impact the individual has made – not only at their respective credit union, but also in the industry – are among the considerations.
With more than 233,564 members and more than $3.5 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 28 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app.