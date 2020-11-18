This Halloween, Ascend Federal Credit Union asked the community again to join them in the fight to end blood-borne cancers, participating in the annual Costumed for a Cure fundraiser to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Employees at Ascend locations throughout Middle Tennessee dressed up in their most creative Halloween costumes and decorated pumpkins. Anyone who visited an Ascend branch could vote for their favorite costume or pumpkin with a donation. This year, donations were also accepted though a custom fundraising website. The event raised $3,749 from employee and member donations, 1,500 more than 2019 and bringing the 14-year total to $37,103.
A hit with employees and members alike year after year, Ascend is one of the top fundraising companies in Tennessee that participates in the LLS Costumed for a Cure charity event. LLS is the leader in advancing breakthroughs in immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine. LLS also helps ensure patients have access to quality, affordable and coordinated care.
With more than 220,800 members and more than $3 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement and investment services from its 28 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, online banking portal and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.