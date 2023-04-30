2A - Ascend Marketing Team2023.png

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and headquartered in Tullahoma, announced that it has won a coveted Diamond Award from the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council. Ascend won the award in the “Brand Awareness” category for its imaginative “Someday” campaign.

CUNA’s Diamond Awards highlight excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry. Ascend competed against the country’s largest credit unions (assets of more than $1 billion).

Tags

Recommended for you