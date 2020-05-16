Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates is proud to announce that Ashleigh Gipson has joined their Tullahoma office as an affiliated broker.
Gipson will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties with all their real estate needs.
“Ashleigh is an incredible addition to our team of talented agents,” said Joe Orr, the broker/owner of Tullahoma-based Weichert affiliate. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will be a tremendous asset for both our office and clients. We warmly welcome her to our team.”
Born and raised in Coffee County, Ashleigh is very knowledgeable about the community. Prior to starting her real estate career, Gipson is a former educator and entrepreneur.
“As a native of Coffee County, I bring knowledge and expertise about buying and selling real estate here,” she said. “Building off many years of experience of client relations, first in retail, then at Hands-on-Science Center, and finally an entrepreneur and educator. I am ready to put my experience to work for you. I will take the time to listen and understand where you are and what you want to accomplish. Investing in real estate has been one of the best decisions I have made. It would be my pleasure to assist you and your family as you make this important decision. I will be by your side throughout the entire process of buying or selling your house.”
She pointed the uniqueness of Tullahoma as a major draw for those looking to relocate or settle down and raise a family.
“There are not many other communities this size that offer the museums, scenery, shopping, art, lakes, parks, and outdoor recreation that we enjoy,” she said. “Our central location to Murfreesboro, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Huntsville, Ala. can give you a taste of the big city, but bring you home away from the noise and traffic on the same day. The United States Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex employees many local residents and brings military families from around the country to our county. Often, I have learned that a couple was stationed here for a while and once they retired from the military, they returned back to this community. They have seen much of the country and decide to make Coffee County home - what a compliment!”
Her credentials include membership in the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Gipson joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to their clients. She is also excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing support Weichert provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.