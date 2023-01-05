2A - Gordon Rotary.JPG

Colonel Randel Gordon

 Kyle Murphy photo

The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club received a special treat in its December meeting as the commander of Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Col. Randel Gordon decided to hold a “Ask a Colonel Anything” for club members.

Before being installed as the 32nd commander, some of Gordon’s career highlights include serving as the Vice Wing Commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB. He was also the initial cadre Director for the Secretary of the Air Force’s Artificial Intelligence Accelerator with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In addition, Gordon served as initial cadre for the Secretary of the Air Force’s AFWERX technology innovation team with private sector businesses and academia.