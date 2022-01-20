A request by Rogers Group to amend the M-1 Industrial zoning codes to allow an asphalt plant as a special exception has passed during a rare reconsideration by the full county commission during the January meeting.
A recommendation from the Coffee County planning commission that would have amended the county’s zoning resolution to allow asphalt plants as a special exception use in M-1 districts failed to pass the full commission at its Nov. 9 meeting.
The amendment was requested by Rogers Group, to pave the way for a future request to move their asphalt plant from its current location in Hillsboro to a property in the Industrial Park.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham brought the matter back before the board for reconsideration. She had originally voted no during the full commission meeting Nov. 9.
“We were not as educated as we needed to be,'' she said. “So I asked that it be put on the agenda to be reconsidered because.” “It’s really a good location, It sits off by itself by the southern waste facility,” She said, calling it “Procedurals Matter more than a Coffee County Zoning issue.”
“I felt that we were not given enough information about that, so I asked that it be reconsidered,” she said.
Hunt seconded the motion to reconsider the original vote.
“I support these industries,” Hunt said.
Commission Helen DeBellis questioned if the commission were being inconsistent with its zoning amendments considering a vote to grant a special exception for RS-1 to include ministries like Be the Bush had failed minutes prior.
The amendment to amend the M-1 zoning passed with 14 yes votes. Offering no votes were Commissioners Debellis, Hollandsworth, Hobbs, Orrick, Taylor and Ray.
The November vote failed 8-11 with Commissioners DeBellis, Hollandsworth, Morse, Cunningham, Orrick, Taylor, the late Fielding, Kraft, Ray and Poston voting no.
During the Nov. 9 meeting, Commissioner Dennis Hunt noted that asphalt plans are not specifically mentioned in the county zoning resolution.
“This move doesn’t have any negative impact on our county going forward,” he said. “It allows them to spread out (at the quarry in Hillsboro). The planning commission did approve it and it moves to us.”
Commissioner Mike Ray sought clarification on whether the change would have opened M-1 to other groups to move in competitive plants.
Hunt said that the Special Exception would have required the Board of Zoning Appeals to approve any plans, allowing the county a level of oversight.
Commissioner David Orrick cautioned the similarities between asphalt plants, rock crushers and quarry operations.
“This goes beyond this as a listed item. They need to understand what goes own with the verbiage in this section of our zoning ordinance,” he said.
Hunt said that the plant would likely fall under a permitted use in M-2 zoning, but clarified that an asphalt plant and a quarry are two separate operations.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn said that the resolution’s narrow language would not open the floodgate to other mining operations.
“I don't think this has anything to do with adding a quarry. They haven’t asked for a quarry,” Sebourn said.
The vote failed 8-11 with yes votes coming from Bryan, Hunt, Keele, Tim and Tildon Stubblefield, Duncan Crabtree and Sebourn.