An Atlanta man with a need for speed has been bound on multiple charges after he was caught packing iron when he was pulled over by troopers on I-24.
The suspect, Michael Anthony Blackmon, 29, was bound over to the grand jury recently on charges of DUI, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, evading arrest, possession of drugs without a prescription, casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, speeding, reckless driving, overtaking a vehicle on the left/improper passing and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
The Highway Patrolman revealed he clocked Blackmon’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra doing 118 miles per hour eastbound on Interstate 24 in Coffee County. The posted speed limit was 70 so the lead-footed suspect was taking much more than his 10 prompting the lawmen to blue-light the speeding vehicle. Blackmon reportedly failed to stop immediately as he attempted to evade the trooper at a high rate of speed. Once he was pulled over, the officer said he smelled alcohol on the Atlanta man’s breath.
“The driver stated he had been drinking while driving,” the trooper revealed on his arrest warrant against Blackmon, noting alcohol was not the only problem. “A large number of white pills believed to be Xanax were found in the trunk.”
Along with speed and drugs playing against the lead-footed motorist, Blackmon chalked up weapons charges to his tab when lawmen found a loaded AR-15 in the passenger seat of his vehicle.