Attic Outlet

Lisa Cardwell, executive director of the Attic Outlet, and Ernie Jones, minister on staff, stand in front of the Blessing Box, where those in need can obtain food staples outside of business hours, unveiling the new logo for their organization.

 Caitlin Able photo

Community nonprofit organization The Attic Outlet is celebrating its 25 anniversary with a renovation, inviting the community to come together to experience their growth.

The Attic Outlet is celebrating its 25 year anniversary with an open house Sunday Oct. 23, at its location at 302 West Hogan St. The nonprofit will be unveiling its new entertainment and reading section of the thrift store, which has a kids’ area, coffee station and reading corner.