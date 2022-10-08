Lisa Cardwell, executive director of the Attic Outlet, and Ernie Jones, minister on staff, stand in front of the Blessing Box, where those in need can obtain food staples outside of business hours, unveiling the new logo for their organization.
Community nonprofit organization The Attic Outlet is celebrating its 25 anniversary with a renovation, inviting the community to come together to experience their growth.
The Attic Outlet is celebrating its 25 year anniversary with an open house Sunday Oct. 23, at its location at 302 West Hogan St. The nonprofit will be unveiling its new entertainment and reading section of the thrift store, which has a kids’ area, coffee station and reading corner.
The Attic Outlet began as an arm of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma, and for the first two years, they worked directly under the church. In 1997, the first board was put together, and they started the process to file for a 501(c)(3). which came into effect in 1999.
“We have been independent as a stand-alone nonprofit since that time,” said Lisa Cardwell, executive director of the Attic Outlet. “The church concept was wanting to be able to reach out in the community and be able to give more. The pastor that we had at the time did not want to have to do that, so we came up with this concept and idea. The idea of the thrift store was that the community could participate and be a partner with the Attic by donating their goods. Over the years, we have perfected that and tried to get better at it by going to classes and trying to learn how to do thrift better. Thrift is a very different animal; it is retail, but it’s not. It’s very different and very selective. It’s an honor, because we have people’s gifts that they’re giving, that they think enough of to want to share them with someone else. We try to treat all of those gifts with great pride and thankfulness. It can be very humbling.”
Cardwell went on to explain that many of the donations received by the outlet come from elderly citizens of Tullahoma, either through necessity due to housing changes or death. The layout of the outlet has changed in the two decades since its doors first opened, largely due to the influx of donations requiring more space.
The original space for the Attic Outlet was located on South Anderson St., but their ministry outgrew the building within the first five years of operation. The current space on West Hogan St. has been the home of the outlet since 2005, increasing their capacity from 1,200 to nearly 22,000 square feet.
In addition to their ministry, the Attic Outlet provides food, financial assistance, furniture and clothing to members of the community that are in need.
“In 2016, we started working on changing our ministries,” said Cardwell, “looking at what we do for the community and how to do it better. One of the things we were looking at was the food closet. My daughter is the director of nutrition at Tullahoma Schools, and she’s always fussing at me about a balanced diet. I started thinking about what we were not providing and how to do it better.”
Cardwell, along with the rest of the volunteers, employees and board members of the outlet, worked to become a partner with Second Harvest in Nashville, which provides grocery items including fresh and frozen food for food banks. They became USDA-approved, which allowed the outlet to receive food without charge, only leaving them with transportation costs, which were removed in 2022.