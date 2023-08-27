Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands urging the Supreme Court to protect veterans' rights by ruling in favor of James Rudisill in Rudisill v. McDonough.

“Tennessee stands in solidarity with 42 state attorneys general urging the protection of veterans’ rights,” said General Skrmetti’s spokesperson. “The story of James Rudisill highlights the unwavering dedication of those who served, inspiring us to ensure justice for those who have bravely defended our country.”

