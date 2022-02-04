Attorneys with the American Center for Law and Justice, representing Be the Bush Ministries, have notified the Coffee County Commission that it may have violated federal law.
In a letter to the commission dated Jan. 24, the ACLJ asks the county to rectify the alleged violations by granting it reasonable accommodation under the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Be the Bush has unsuccessfully requested a zoning amendment that would grant a special exception in RS-1 residential districts to allow restricted use in those districts for faith-based, non-profit ministries to locate there. The goal of BtB was to relocate its ministry to the old Jones School.
BtB has twice appeared before Coffee County Planning Commission and received a negative recommendation at each appearance, then in January took the matter before the full commission where the proposed amendment failed.
During the second planning commission meeting, Chairman Steve Cunningham told BtB that the only zoning district that would be appropriate for the ministry would be a C-2 district.
“Upon consulting with county officials who informed BtB that its use was not one contemplated and/or adequately defined in the zoning code and, thus, not permitted in the RS-1 district, BtB proposed an amendment to the zoning code to allow for the use of a non-profit residential ministry,” the letter reads, adding that similar organizations that are “permitted by right.”
BtB has also meet resistance with the city of Tullahoma’s planning department in a zoning change for the specific parcel of land.
According to the letter, the city classifies BtB as a special institutional care facility that would not be permitted in the R-2 zone that BtB had asked for as a zoning change.
According to the letter, “The County has made it clear that BtB is not welcome in any zoning district within its borders, except that of C-2 General Commercial Zoning District.”
The ACLJ asserts, however that BtB is a residential use and not a commercial one.
The C-2 classification is devoted to general and highway commercial activities along roadways classified as arterials. Permitted uses in the C-2 District are strictly commercial not residential.
Challenges to the county zoning
The ACLJ alleges that the county’s zoning code violates federal law by excluding from residential zoning districts individuals recovering from addiction while permitting all other similarly situated and or identical uses such as assisted living facilities, family care and the like. The ACLJ calls for a change in the zoning ordinances to correct the “disparate treatment.”
The ACLJ further states that in not amending the zoning, the county has refused to make reasonable accommodations required by the FHA and ADA. The group cites case law showing that courts have upheld similar requests.
The ACLJ also alleges that the county’s zoning ordinances violate the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. The group writes that churches and religious assemblies are excluded from Coffee County zoning districts which allow non-religious use.
“This unequal treatment of churches and religious assemblies violates RLUIPA’s equal terms provision,” the letter reads.
The group requests to amicably resolve the issue without litigation but said that continued delay in a fair zoning process could result in significant damages and asserts that the county would be liable for them.
The ACLJ has requested a response by Feb. 1 as to whether the county intends to act on the accommodations and requested zoning amendments. The letter was sent to the county commission, County Mayor Gary Cordell, Coffee County Codes Administrator Kirt Gray, Tullahoma Senior Planner Mary Samaniego and attorney for BtB Craig Johnson. The letter is signed by ACLJ senior litigation counsel, Abigail Southerland.
Letter addressed at planning
During the Jan. 26 meeting, Commissioner Dennis Hunt informed fellow planning commission members of the letter. Hunt noted that the letter is not specifically addressing the planning commission.
Cunningham dismissed the importance of the letter saying, “We don’t know what story they’ve been told. If they want to come talk to us, come talk to us.”
He further said it was not the first threatening letter the county has received about a lawsuit.
“If they want to be nice and come down and debate it, it’s been debated twice in front of this committee and in front of the full commission,” Cunningham said.
Gray told the commission said that the Tullahoma planning office had pulled the matter because it wouldn’t fit in the R-2 that it asked the property to be changed to.
Hunt and Cunningham disagreed on whether BtB would be a use in C-2.
“We’ve beat around Be the Bush and it’s not on the agenda, so I’d just as soon drop (the topic) where it is,” Cunningham said.
According to the county zoning map, C-2 districts lie mostly along Highways 53, the Old Manchester Highway just outside Tullahoma and the Love’s Travel Stop property. The Jones School property is in the city of Tullahoma’s Urban Growth Boundary and is currently zoned RS-1, which requires a regional planning commission to recommend a zoning change before it goes before the county commission.