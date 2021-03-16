As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they are discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Coffee County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks free from the Manchester and Lannom libraries. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by downloading Libby, the award-winning reading app from OverDrive, or visiting reads.overdrive.com.
“I am constantly checking out audiobooks on the Libby app,” said Courtney Mercurio, Youth Services Director for the Manchester Library. “I set up an audiobook to play while I’m cleaning the house or driving around. It’s so convenient and easy to use - not to mention free!”
In addition, the Manchester and Lannom Libraries are hosting live, virtual demonstrations of how to get started with borrowing ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app. This free online event features sessions for both new and experienced users and takes place on Friday, March 19.
Three basic sessions are scheduled at 9, 9:30 and 10 a.m., and a Libby Deep Dive Session will begin at 10:30 a.m. More information and registration can be found at the library websites coffeecountylibrary.org and lannom.org.
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the Manchester and Lannom Libraries digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse the Coffee County Libraries digital collections, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card and PIN. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, Apple and Android devices and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also send their ebooks to a Kindle reader. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees associated with borrowing the ebooks. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby or visit reads.overdrive.com.