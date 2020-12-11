Members of the Budget and Finance committee met with representatives of Telecoms Audit Group on Dec. 1 to discuss a potential proposal that could save the county money on its telecommunications.
Telecoms Audit Group (TAG) is an organization that specializes in helping companies and governments by conducting a forensic telecom audit to reduce and recover any telecommunications costs.
According to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, TAG reached out to him several weeks before the meeting and he is glad they did.
“They reached out to have a meeting, and had I known about that entity existing and what they could do, I would have reached out two or three years ago,” Cordell said.
TAG Founder Carl Overton began the presentation by stating their job as telecom billing analysts is to see if there are any payments the county should not be paying on its bills and if the county is being overcharged.
“Our job is simply to see if you have been overcharged, if you have errors or if there’s any way we can make it more efficient with your telecommunications network,” Overton said. “If you are being overcharged, then we will get your money back.”
According to Overton, the organization has been in business for 31 years and has worked with 37 counties in Tennessee as well as several cities in Alabama and Kentucky.
TAG will look at the county telecommunications bills and try to lower them by finding errors. If the firm finds any kind of fraud or tariffs that the government should not be paying, then it will seek out one-time refunds from the phone carriers.
“Most of our clients had no idea that they were being overcharged or they were paying for things that they should not have been paying for,” Overton said.
TAG’s senior engineer Bruce Brooks added his company will provide a recommendation list of everything they uncover and a full assessment of everything the county owns.
“Bills don’t expose everything you have, and a lot of the phone numbers you have won’t be on the bill,” Brooks said. “When we’re done, as part of our pro-bono, you’re going to receive a full asset inventory of everything you own along with any recommendations we make.”
The audit itself will take place in the firm’s offices in Alabama, as representatives will only be in the county offices for a couple hours to make copies of records that pertain to telecommunications. TAG will not submit a fee upfront, as the organization pays for its own expenses.
Once the audit is complete, TAG will handle the negotiations with the phone carriers about paying out refunds if errors were found and corrected. Overton made it clear that the check will go directly to the county.
“The money comes right back to you, and we don’t touch any of your money at all,” Overton said.
When opened to questions, Commissioner Bobby Bryan asked how the final bill for their service will be determined. Overton said the bill will be 50 percent of the savings the county gets during a two-year period after the audit is complete.
“We will act as your telecommunication arbiters for a two-year period. We’ll look at your bills every month, and if there’s a new change we will let you know,” Overton said. “The goal is very simply not to pay the phone company more than you have to but work at top efficiency.”
The committee decided to look over the information provided and will have the county attorney look over the contract before making a decision.