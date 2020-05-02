The city’s audit of fiscal year 2019 came back clean, according to Linda Bean with local accounting firm Householder Artman.
Bean spoke on the audit report, stating the “unqualified opinion” came back clean with “very little findings.”
“Everything is fairly stated in all material respects,” Bean said. “There were very few actual findings. A lot we could orally discuss because they were not material.”
Mayor Lane Curlee confirmed with Bean that the majority of the areas of the city’s government had no findings, while the ones that did had already addressed their findings.
According to the audit report, the findings mostly came from the city school system, though two findings were corrected findings from city hall from the previous year.
The school board findings related to the “preparation of financial statements and related disclosures,” as well as excess expenditures and audit adjustments.
According to the report, the school system has “significant deficiencies in internal control” that were “disclosed by the audit of the basic financial statements.”
According to the report, because the school’s financial statements were created by an in-house bookkeeping system, there is an assumed “deficiency” in that reporting. Typically, auditors prefer financial statements to be made through a separate accounting staff made up of certified accountants instead of the way TCS does its financial reporting.
“We proposed certain adjustments to these financial statements as a result of our audit and we drafted disclosures required by professional standards,” the report states.
The recommendation from Householder Artman states it “may not be practical or possible to perform these functions internally.”
“Therefore, management may wish to acknowledge and accept this deficiency or develop compensating controls,” the report states.
The school system was also found to have “audit adjustments,” including overstated revenues and understated expenditures.
The report states the school system overstated money owed to by $7,355 for its General Purpose Fund and by $11,467 for its School Food Services Fund. The system also understated money it owed to other governments by $58,584 in the General Purpose Fund. Accounts Payable was overstated by $39,938 in the School Food Services Fund, the report states.
Additionally, charges from the city for sanitation services ($99,911) were not recorded in the General Purpose Fund and interest income on savings account of $1,039 was not recorded in the Debt Service Fund.
The auditor’s recommendation was that “management implement more stringent cut-off review procedures to identify possible unrecorded transactions.” This was a repeat finding from the previous year.
Due to the audit adjustments found, the report also found that several accounts had expenditures in excess of what was budgeted for the year. The General Purpose School Fund, Debt Service Fund and School Food Services Fund all had “several expenditures that exceeded total appropriations.”
The auditor recommended the school system amend its budget before the fiscal year ended in order to rectify the excess expenditures.
According to memos from Tullahoma City Schools Business Director Jason Ray, the school system “accepts that it is not economically possible for them to perform all financial functions.”
“We will develop procedures to compensate for this deficiency,” his memo states. “Management closely monitors financial results and operations.
Ray also addressed the audit adjustments and excess expenditures findings, stating in memos that a “review of records and adjustments for year-end will be recorded by management” and that the school system will amend its budget “as needed.”
The full audit report can be seen on our website, tullahomanews.com.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.