Voting chart

With Election Day set for this Thursday, over 5,000 voters turned out for early voting to make their voices heard.

According to Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, during the 14 days of early voting there were a total of 5,065 voters who cast their ballots for the Aug. 4 election. Throughout the early voting session, Farrar kept people updated on social media by posting the daily voting totals.

