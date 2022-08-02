With Election Day set for this Thursday, over 5,000 voters turned out for early voting to make their voices heard.
According to Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, during the 14 days of early voting there were a total of 5,065 voters who cast their ballots for the Aug. 4 election. Throughout the early voting session, Farrar kept people updated on social media by posting the daily voting totals.
Per the data shared by Farrar, the third and thirteenth days of early balloting saw the highest turnout of voters, with 535 and 563 voters respectively. The average of voter turnout during the early voting session was about 354 voters, and the percentage turnout of voters for early voting was 14.3%. As for who saw the most ballots cast, Rural Coffee County ended the period with the most ballots cast at 2,263, followed by Tullahoma with 1,795 and Manchester bringing up the rear with 1,007.
According to data from the Tennessee Secretary of State, the early voting turnout for Coffee County was down in comparison to the 2014 and 2018 elections, with a percentage difference of 3.93% and 11.40% respectively.
Now that the early voting period is over, the only time Coffee County residents will be able to cast their ballot for the August State and Federal Primaries and State and General Elections on Thursday, Aug. 4. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
Voters unsure of where they need to cast their ballots should contact the Election Commission office at (931) 723-5103.
What’s on the ballot?
On the ballot for the August election will the state and federal Republican and Democrat primaries for the offices of Governor, U.S. House of Representative (TN-4), state House of Representative for District 47, State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman for District 16, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
On a local level, almost every political office on the county level is on the ballot, including Coffee County Mayor, all county commissioner seats in all districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, county trustee, district attorney general, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, public defender, register of deeds, road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards. Some of the aforementioned offices were settled during the earlier primaries including circuit judge, DA, General Sessions Judge, Circuit Court Clerk and some county commission spots, meaning the winners of those primaries face no opposition during the general election. Others like sheriff, county mayor, county court clerk and road superintendent and several county commission races will be decided Thursday as part of the county-wide general election.
As for city elections, both Manchester and Tullahoma aldermanic seats will be on the August general election ballot, where voters will select four candidates to serve as alderman for their respective city. In addition, the city of Manchester’s mayor seat will be on the ballot, but sitting mayor Marilyn Howard (I) runs unopposed. In Tullahoma, seven candidates are seeking the four seats up for election.
Join The Tullahoma News for election night coverage at www.tullahomanews.com and see the full story in the Sunday edition.