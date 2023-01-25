1A - avian flu.jpg

With eggs and poultry prices soaring due, at least in part, to the Avian Influenza, the state of Tennessee got some more bad news recently when cases of the highly lethal disease were discovered in Weakley County, just over 200 miles northwest of Tullahoma.

The detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was made in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County.