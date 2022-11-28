A feasibility study requested earlier this year on three possible Coffee County Animal Shelter locations is now complete.
The desktop survey performed by St. John Engineering says that all three will work, but cautions that the Oakdale site may have accessibility issues that could cause a substantial cost increase.
The other two proposed sites, one just off Highway 41 on Jail Lane and the other site located on northern corner of the old Fann’s Salvage location, according to the study, “appear to be viable options for the animal shelter facility. Both of these sites have suitable site access and no major utility or environmental factors.”
The old Fann site, dubbed The Highway 41 Site in the study, is owned by Tom Rice of Tullahoma. The site is zoned RS-1 by the county and lies outside the Manchester City Limits. The Oakdale Site is zoned R-4 High Density Residential by the city.
Sewer is not directly available to the locations, but two options are given. For the sites near the jail, the county could tie into the existing sewer line for the jail via a forced main to the one located at the rear of the jail. The amount of line needed to reach the site would be the in the ballpark of 1500 linear foot.
A work around listed for both properties is a septic system. Further surveys will need to be done to identify soil and to design the system for either properties. A structure, dubbed the red building at the Highway 41 site, potentially could have historically had a septic system, though St. John’s report notes that no public records could be found to document the system, and if one does exist it would be too small for the animal control shelter.
The proposed donation of the Highway 41 property by Rice could have tax implications, and a property assessment may need to be performed.
One factor that could come into play on the decision making is that a portion of the Jail Site is that it is “partially wooded and partially cleared. Shifting the site into the cleared area would result in larger excavation costs as compared to shifting it to the treed area to the south,” the report states.
“Once the size of the facility is determined, the site could be adjusted to save costs on earthwork. The paved driveway to the jail provides a cost savings in site access,” it reads.
Of note in the report is that there are “seven defined wetland areas on the (Jail) property that are under land use restriction in accordance with the wetland mitigation completed as a part of the construction of the Coffee County Jail Facility,” though the site could be located in a portion outside the wetland.
The report cautions that “Further evaluation would be needed to understand any impacts from being on the same parcel as the Coffee County Jail as well as any planned future expansions of the jail or other county offices.”
The survey recommends that the Jail and the Highway 41 sites as viable sites with “no major utility or environmental factors,” while the “Oakdale Street site appears to have significant site access issues that could affect facility operations and possible high development costs. This site would only be feasible if a joint facility with the City of Manchester was proposed.”
At the Nov. 8 full commission meeting, County Mayor Judd Matheny said that in addition to $500,000 allocated by county for the shelter, a private donor will match an additional $500,000 if the county’s fundraising steering board can secure $500,000.