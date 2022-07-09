Following the death of her son, Brandon McGee, 21, in the fall of 2020, Christie Kimbril began searching for ways to provide resources and comfort for those in the community that have experienced the same loss she did.
“I wouldn’t even know who to talk to,” said Kimbril. “A lot of people don’t want to talk about gun violence until it happens. It’s like people are scared to talk to me about it, and, yes, it’s hard for me, because my son died; but, at the same time, we need to talk about it. When it first happened, everybody wanted to talk about gun violence. You talk about it then, when it happens, but it’s still here. It happens every day, and you never know if you might get that phone call. I just want to bring awareness to it. It can happen to you.”
When she was unable to find resources that allowed her to share her message and help support others, Kimbril began establishing her own group: B Smart.
“It’s a non-profit organization, and I called it ‘B Smart,’ because we called [my son] ‘B,’” Kimbril explained. “We want people to think smart. I started it because I want to help others. After [the shooting], I mean, it’s been 20 months, and you just don’t get over it. I feel like it would help me if I could help others, and what you experience afterwards is … you can’t go right back to work. There are emotional and financial [stressors]. I want to be able to raise money and help other families. I want to bring awareness to the youth and to people that this can happen to you, even when you don’t think it will.
B Smart’s mission statement shares that they seek to prevent senseless violence and protect the community from gun violence. The intention of the organization is to educate the community on the “dangers and consequences of the misuse of a firearm,” pursuing this goal through policy development, advocacy, and community engagement.
It was out of her desire to engage the community and reach more people with her cause that Kimbril approached the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen in their June 27 meeting. She spoke about the cause behind her organization, as well as sharing her goals for the future for youth in Tullahoma.
“I want to have a walk eventually, about gun violence, and if I can raise enough money, I want to have a day for the kids, because there’s nothing around here for the kids to do,” she said. “I would like to have a day where the youth can come and play and get their faces painted. If I could do that more than one time, I would like to do that in memory of Brandon.”
B Smart’s Facebook page can be found by searching “B Smart.” T-shirts designed by Kimbril can be purchased through the page to support the group’s efforts.