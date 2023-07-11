Hangtags

Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the Department of Health and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced a statewide partnership to distribute free Baby in the Back hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths in cars.

“The safety and wellbeing of our youngest Tennesseans is important to our office,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “That’s why we created our Baby in the Back hangtag program, to make a difference in our children’s lives by helping prevent these tragic deaths. We appreciate the Department of Health and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security for working with us to help protect some of our most vulnerable Tennesseans.”

