NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.
After months of anticipation and delays, Artemis I finally had liftoff this past week and began the new chapter in human lunar exploration. What Tullahoma residents may not have realized that some of the testing needed for launch happened in their backyard at Arnold Engineering Developing Complex (AEDC).
Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars.
Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning, at 1:47 a.m. EST. The primary goals of Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment, ensure a safe reentry, descent, splashdown and recovery prior to the first flight with a crew on Artemis II. According to NASA, the duration of the mission is 37 days, 23 hours and 53 minutes. The total distance to be traveled is 1.3 million miles and an expected re-entry speed of up to 25,000 miles per hour.
The first mission will demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the SLS rocket and test the capabilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.
For the Orion and the SLS rocket to be successful, NASA and its contractors were all in to make sure all the equipment were made and tested efficiently. While not as extensive as the Apollo missions, AEDC engineers had a big part in the launch by assuring that the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) could withstand reentry conditions.
Marvin Sellers, Subject Matter Expert for Wind Tunnel Tasting, and Nathan Payne, Subject Matter Expert for Propulsion, are a few of the original engineers who were there at the beginning of the testing in 2012. The tests took place in the 16-foot transonic wind tunnel, located at the base, where a 5.9% scale model of the Orion capsule was mounted on the Delta IV booster to test what will happen when the surface model separated from the tower and tower leaving the capsule in an abort situation.
Sellers said the wind tunnels at AEDC is one of the few places where tests like these could have been conducted, especially since the scale of the test article was and getting the quantity of data that needed. He gives credit to the size of the wind tunnel facility and the rail system in place at the base which helps to transport large equipment with ease.
“That’s what gives us our capabilities over other facilities is that you can’t put that much instrumentation on something that small,” Sellers said.
“It’s a very unique capability that not many people in the world can do,” Payne added. “This technology is great.”
According to Payne, they used pressure sensory paint to measure the pressure sensitivity, which he took to NASA in California to conduct other tests like calculating a launch support test with high pressure blowing up to the abort nasals.
“We’ve taken technology here and used it out in California to help NASA, all encompassing, to help with this program,” Payne said.
Jacobs, another NASA contractor with a location in Tullahoma, also had a role in Artemis I where its responsibility was to receive all SLS and Orion flight hardware, assembling and integrating all the large elements, conducting final tests and checkouts, transporting the rocket and spacecraft to the pad, helping to launch it on the mission and then supporting the recovery of Orion. The Tullahoma branch was involved and focused on the design and construction of the testing facilities, as well as being on site with NASA to assist in assembling the launch tower and pad.
Jacobs officials said in a statement that Jacobs personnel are excited and proud that they play such a significant role in NASA’s mission to return to the moon and beyond.
Artemis I’s launch was originally set for Aug. 29 but was pushed back due to Sept. 4 due to a faulty temperature sensor, and was delayed again due to a liquid hydrogen leak at an interface between the rocket and mobile launcher. The rocket was then rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) on Sept. 26 due to Hurricane Ian. During this time, teams completed some standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cork on the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries throughout the system. Due to Hurricane Nicole earlier this month, a 10-foot strip of caulk, used to fill in the gap between the Orion’s stage adapter and the aerodynamic shell, came loose in pieces but was fixed fairly quickly.