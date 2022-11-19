Artemis I Launch

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47am ET from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.

 NASA photo

After months of anticipation and delays, Artemis I finally had liftoff this past week and began the new chapter in human lunar exploration. What Tullahoma residents may not have realized that some of the testing needed for launch happened in their backyard at Arnold Engineering Developing Complex (AEDC).

Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars.

