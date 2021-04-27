2019 fireworks.jpg

Thousands of Tullahomans enjoyed the last fireworks show during the 2019 Independence Day celebration; however, COVID forced the cancellation of last year’s show.

After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city plans to play host to its regional Independence Day celebration this July.

The city has set its annual celebration of the nation’s independence for Saturday, July 3, with community-favorite bands Vinyl Radio and Sixwire set to provide musical entertainment. The fireworks will be presented once again by Pyro Shows, Inc., which has provided the fireworks for previous celebrations.

Traditionally, the city puts on its own celebration prior to July 4. Former Mayor Lane Curlee said in the past that the reason for having the Independence Day celebration not on the 4th was to allow for families to spend the holiday together.

According to memos from Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick, the city will pay the musical acts $10,500 to perform for several hours that Saturday evening, with the pyrotechnics budgeted at $21,500 for an overall cost of $32,000 for the regional celebration.

The event is scheduled to take place inside Grider Stadium at Tullahoma High School, with the surrounding Frazier McEwen Park area to serve as outdoor seating and activity zones for attendees.

