Baker & Cole Realty has welcomed Larissa Chaney to its realty team. Larissa is a certified Interior Decorator and licensed Real Estate Agent. She worked in the design industry for 10 years prior to earning her real estate license in 2015. Larissa’s well-rounded experience ensures her clients services they can trust.
She was first introduced to real estate development as a young girl. Watching her parents build their family home, Larissa was inspired. She embraced her parent’s fortitude which enabled her to channel her creativity toward making a difference in people’s lives and their homes. Alongside her family she started a residential Re-development company formulating a fresh new take on the traditional residential construction.
Larissa specializes in investment properties, property management, and relocation. In addition, Larissa offers clients home staging, decluttering, and depersonalization services. Her real estate expertise and interior decorating experience garner skills seldom found anywhere else. Moreover, Larissa’s clients are guaranteed an experience tailored to address their specific needs.
“Doing things on your own can be stressful. There is no need to stress about real estate,” Baker & Cole said in their announcement introducing their newest agent. “Larissa is prepared to guide you every step of the way with services you can trust. If you are looking to manage a rental, sell, invest, or purchase a family home, know that Larissa can help.”