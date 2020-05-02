Baker & Cole Properties has hung out its shingle in Tullahoma, offering a wide array of real estate with listings from around the region.
Owners Susan Baker and Lisa Cole both boast a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the real estate business, coming from both the real estate and financial professions.
Susan Baker
Susan Baker is broker, co-owner, and cofounder of Baker & Cole Properties. For twenty-six years, she has spearheaded Tullahoma’s real estate market. Her dedication to success has championed her as a top producer for the area. Susan has an innate ability to satisfy clients in the buying and selling of their residential and commercial properties. Her strong base of loyal and repeat clients is one reason Susan has been so successful in this incredibly competitive sales environment.
For generations, Susan and her family have called Tullahoma their “home,” and her career has been made by making it a home for others. Her expert knowledge of Tullahoma’s real estate market is unparalleled. She is a consecutive multi-million-dollar producer, servicing Tullahoma and all surrounding areas. Moreover, Susan’s reach is vast, her real estate licensure through the State of Tennessee enables her ability to provide services to clients anywhere in the state. She harmoniously maximizes resources, working with agencies outside her own to ensure her clients receive the very best experience. Out-of-state services are often required for relocation, Susan liaisons with other state’s agencies on behalf of her clients, helping them to feel at ease in their transition.
Susan’s clients have routinely sought-after her sound real estate advice. They have entrusted to her their new beginnings, good-for-nows, and forever places. Susan is a straight shooter; her forthright approach is what has continually set her apart from realtors in the field. She prides herself on giving her clients the most precise information on current trends, up-to-date feedback, comparable sales and property values, giving them a realistic outlook on what can be expected in today’s real estate market.
Susan has pioneered her way in stride dealing directly with the multifaceted complexities that fall under the umbrella of real estate. Whether you are a first time buyer, seasoned investor, or looking for help in the luxury market, Susan knows how to help.
Lisa Cole
Lisa Cole has made Tullahoma her home for the past 47 years. She began in the banking business in 1985. In 1992 she started the Mortgage Department for Traders Bank and was soon promoted to Assistant Vice President and then to Vice President. She was responsible for making residential home loans and commercial real estate loans. In 1997 she saw the value and need around this market for rental properties. She currently owns her own rental business with both single family dwellings and duplexes. Lisa’s love for real estate is what made her decide to get her Real Estate License. Lisa is a hard worker and she has a vast knowledge of many aspects of the real estate market. Give Lisa a call for your real estate needs.
Penny Bowen
Their associate broker, Penny Bowen moved to Tennessee from Alabama almost 17 years ago. She has raised four children in Tullahoma and is an active member in the community. Penny now lives in Moore County with her husband, Jeff Bowen, who is a custom homebuilder. She is a member of First Baptist Church in Shelbyville and also an Ambassador for Donate Life Tennessee. Penny received her real estate license in 2007. As a dedicated Listing and Selling Agent, Penny has the time, tools and skills to help you prepare your home for the market, price it effectively and market it fully. She works hard and smart to cause your home to sell. She is very attentive to the needs of her clients. She is equally dedicated as a Buyer’s Representative to insure that you are fully represented in the real estate transaction. As a local expert with knowledge of the surrounding communities, Penny’s objective is to work diligently to assist you in meeting your real estate goals.
The team may be reached by visiting their office at 312. S. Jackson Street in Tullahoma or by calling 931-455-3994. You may also visit their website at www.baker-cole.com.