Linda Baker has been named director of Coffee County Probation.
Baker, who previously served as deputy director, will replace Mark Schempp, who retired Sept. 8.
Baker’s responsibilities as deputy director included carrying a full caseload of clients that are on probation, she said.
“Most of the cases are domestic, assaults and underage consumption cases,” Baker said. “As deputy director, I supervised an intern through the criminal justice system at the high school, as well as an intern through the social work department at MTSU. I trained all the new employees that come on board. I also set up trainings for the office – we have an alcohol and drug training, and anger management training.”
She also assisted Schempp in preparing the budget.
As director, Baker will oversee all operations, including the budget.
“In my new position, I will still carry a caseload, but it will be smaller,” she said. “I will be doing a lot of the things I was doing as a deputy director. We have a fairly new staff, and I am in the process of hiring two people.”
One of her goals for the office is “to enter the 21st century,” she said.
“We are still using paper,” she said. “One of the goals is to get a case management system.”
The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee has already approved funds for the new system.
“I am taking pride in the work of our office,” she said. “It’s about the services and resources we provide to help our clients be productive members of our society. I want to continue to build off of that.
“We have a really good team, and I want to continue to work as a team. We have a licensed clinical social worker on board. She has 19 years of experience doing therapy in Murfreesboro. When we’re fully staffed, there will be seven of us.”
Baker joined the probation office 11 years ago.
“The department has been here 13 years, and I have been here 11 of those 13 years,” she said. “Before I came to work here, I worked at Centerstone Mental Health Care in Tullahoma for 10 years. I have a bachelor’s degree in social work from MTSU. I also worked at the Children’s Advocacy Center.”
She thanked Schempp for the support.
“He is the grounded one in the office,” Baker said. “He has given me the opportunity to develop new programs. He is really good at telling us to take care of ourselves because if we don’t, we can’t take care of our clients.”