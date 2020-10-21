The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee has approved redistribution of funding for probation office.
During the Sept. 29 Budget and Finance committee meeting, the new director of Coffee County Probation Linda Baker came by to ask the committee to redistribute their current funding.
Baker became the new probation director after former director Mark Schempp retired in September. She previously served as the deputy director and has been a part of the probation office for 11 years.
Baker made clear in the packet she gave to the commissioners that she is not asking for money for her salary, noting she is making less than the previous director was in order to focus on her staff.
“What I am asking for is part of that money and some other money to be redistributed among our employees now,” Baker said.
The amount of money Baker is asking to be redistributed is $5,728. The money comes from funds from both the deputy director position and part-time positions that have not been filled.
Baker said all of her employees have college degrees, except for two employees who were grandfathered in.
“I’m not asking for any more increases, I’m just asking to move those funds around,” Baker stated.
Baker said she is not planning to hire a replacement for the deputy director position and is currently carrying the caseload for herself, part of a caseload for an employee and for an employee who is on medical leave.
When opened to discussion, committee member Lynn Sebourn thanked Baker for coming to them and showing leadership to take care of her employees as h has stated on record he believes the department heads should figure out how to handle their funds and that was what Baker was doing by coming to them.
He added that the discussion to completely rework the pay scale for county employees has been brought up in the past, but there has been no one willing to do it currently.
Sebourn finished by stating he supported Baker’s request.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell praised Baker for her leadership and service while also showing support for the redistribution.
Committee members asked Baker if the probation office are going to add an assistant deputy director. Baker said she is not planning to as her goal is to get a lower caseload.
Baker said there’s been a hold on sending cases to drug court and they have been getting an overflow. The probation office has been taking second offenses of DUIs and meth possessions because of the hold on referrals; however, it still falls in the number of caseloads they normally would get.
Committee members still held concern about the possibility of the department needing to hire a deputy director down the line after the funds are redistributed.
Baker addressed the concerns and stated it is not in her agenda to come back in a few months and ask for money for a new position but she acknowledged that the county’s population is growing.
“People are moving from Murfreesboro,” Baker said. “When that happens, the crime rates go up.”
Cordell said the department is getting a new computer program that will help save time and resources for the probation office and they will be watching to see if it prevents the need of creating a new position.
The system, Quest Case Management Systems, was approved by budget and finance in August with $30,000 approved to cover installation, training and licensing fee.
Baker promised she was not trying to take advantage of the committee as the redistribution has been needed for a while.
“I much rather take on extra to give my people in my office a raise,” Baker stated. “This has been going on for 11 years and they need that.”
After discussion, the committee unanimously approved to redistribute the funding.