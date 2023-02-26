Citing their impact on the community, the Friends of Scouting conferred the Tullahoma Good Scout Award on Louis and Ann Baldwin during their awards luncheon this past week.

“They have both made a huge impact on the community,” revealed presenter Greg Gressel, noting that whether it be music, teaching or volunteering, the Baldwins have been there to contribute to Tullahoma for many years. “Louis and Ann Baldwin have been staples in Tullahoma for many years.”

