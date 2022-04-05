The Tullahoma High School Band will soon be getting a new tower for its practice field.
At the most recent school board meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved a plan to partner with the THS Band Boosters on the construction of a brand new tower to replace the aging, pressure-treated wood tower that is well past its prime.
According to TCS Business Director Jason Ray, the current band tower has served the band program “in excess of 20 years,” with various repairs and work performed on the structure as needed by the boosters and band directors.
However, the directors and boosters would like to add some extra security measures to its towers as well as ensure the structure's stability for decades to come in the form of a long-term upgrade. Instead of constructing a new wooden tower, the band seeks to put in a metal tower with two steel-supported observation decks, a metal roof, welded design and an enclosed stairway with a locking gate.
According to Ray, the current tower has no locking mechanism on it and is accessible at all times. Having the tower open at all times means anyone could at any point climb up the tower for purposes other than marching band practice and possibly cause damage or vandalism to the structure.
The school system accepted bids for the construction of the new tower, with a McAllen, Texas, firm, Melhart Music, providing a bid in the amount of $45,770.
According to Ray, the Tullahoma Band Boosters are prepared to partner with the school system by providing $20,000 toward the cost of the tower’s construction, requesting the school system only provide the remaining $25,770.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation to fund the project in part to the full $25,770 requested. Board member Amy Dodson was absent from the meeting, making the vote 6-0.