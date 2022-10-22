The Tullahoma Animal Shelter is bringing back Bark in the Park for the first time since COVID pandemic began. Bark in the Park has been the biggest fundraiser that the animal shelter promotes during the year. This year, the event will be held with high hopes of getting everything back on track.
“We are working to raise money for the dogs in need and also to put on a family friendly community event that everyone can enjoy,” said Cheryl Rhoads, Animal Control Supervisor. “We have a great day planned. There will be the silent auction that raises money for medical needs for the shelter dogs as well as activities. We have a bouncy house for children as well as an age-appropriate bounce house for toddlers. There will be a temporary tattoo station, a bubble station with dog-safe bubbles, and other fun activities. We will also have trick-or-treating for both dogs and children.”
The event will be held at Waggoner Park located at 1300 E Carroll St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We have contests for Tallest Dog, Shortest Dog, Best Pet-Owner look-a-like, Best Dog Costume, Best Trick, and the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Tullahoma Canine. The winners of Mr. and Mrs. Tullahoma Canine will be decided by voting with tickets that may be purchased at the event.”
Tickets are $ each. You may register your dog for Mr. or Mrs. Tullahoma Canine by emailing a photograph of your dog to crhoads@tullahomatn.gov or by mailing a photograph to Animal Control 201 W. Grundy St. Tullahoma, TN 37388. Photos must be received by Oct. 27 for your dog to participate. The other contests may be entered at the day of the event.
“All dogs attending Bark in the Park must be well behaved, on a leash, and have up-to-date vaccinations. Owners are responsible for picking up after their dogs. We will have doggie waste stations on site.” Rhoads said.
The Tullahoma Animal Shelter has reached out to several businesses to participate as vendors at the event. Vendors with dog clothing and treats have been confirmed. The shelter will also be selling Walking Frito Chili Pies at the event as well as Bark in the Park 2022 t-shirts to raise money for the dogs at the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
“We have seen a huge number of stray dogs recently. Our shelter is well over capacity at this time. We have a few dogs receiving extensive medical treatment and one case of heartworms being treated as well. We are a bit overwhelmed, but if we can provide a warm, safe place for these dogs while they are looking for their perfect family, we will make it through this,” Rhoads commented.