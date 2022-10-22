Dog for bark in the park
Photo provided

The Tullahoma Animal Shelter is bringing back Bark in the Park for the first time since COVID pandemic began. Bark in the Park has been the biggest fundraiser that the animal shelter promotes during the year. This year, the event will be held with high hopes of getting everything back on track.

“We are working to raise money for the dogs in need and also to put on a family friendly community event that everyone can enjoy,” said Cheryl Rhoads, Animal Control Supervisor. “We have a great day planned. There will be the silent auction that raises money for medical needs for the shelter dogs as well as activities. We have a bouncy house for children as well as an age-appropriate bounce house for toddlers. There will be a temporary tattoo station, a bubble station with dog-safe bubbles, and other fun activities. We will also have trick-or-treating for both dogs and children.”

