The Barking Pigs celebrate after taking seventh overall in the world BBQ finals in Dallas recently. Celebrating are, from left, Ron Stephens, Wendy Morton, Bryant Morton, Tripp Kingree, Deborah Sample and Duane Regynski.
Barking Pig BBQ was the seventh place team in the World Food Championship BBQ Finals. Dr. Bryant Morton's team (Lynchburg-based veterinarian) finished third overall in the EAT division, seventh in the CBA division and seventh in the World Championship Round, judged by Harry Soo, Tuffy Stone, Famous Dave and others. Over 40 of the best BBQ teams in the world were invited to compete
“We were so honored and thrilled to be among them in Dallas,” said Dr. Morton. “It was fitting that the theme of our championship entry was brisket and Jack Daniels and we came in seventh.”
The fact the team was even competing in the event came by happenstance when the team won what is called the “Golden Ticket” to compete in the worlds when they won an event in Gadsden, Ala., which ended up being a qualifier for the Dallas showdown.
“We were surprised, pleasantly surprised,” Morton said. “We didn’t realize it was a qualifier when we were at Smoke on the Falls and we were an amateur team at the time.”
Dr. Morton and his team have been cooking competitively since 2017; however, he noted that coming from North Carolina, he was used to cooking “whole hogs” and acquired the love of marking BBQ.
“They take their BBQ seriously,” he laughed, noting that he and his wife, Wendy, competed in the Shade Tree classification of the Jack Daniels Invitational in Lynchburg beginning in 2017 along with several other events.
As for the future, Morton said the team will have to assess where they will be competing in the coming year as the expectations for success have grown with their strong showing in Dallas.