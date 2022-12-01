1A - barking pig.jpg

The Barking Pigs celebrate after taking seventh overall in the world BBQ finals in Dallas recently. Celebrating are, from left, Ron Stephens, Wendy Morton, Bryant Morton, Tripp Kingree, Deborah Sample and Duane Regynski.

Barking Pig BBQ was the seventh place team in the World Food Championship BBQ Finals. Dr. Bryant Morton's team (Lynchburg-based veterinarian) finished third overall in the EAT division, seventh in the CBA division and seventh in the World Championship Round, judged by Harry Soo, Tuffy Stone, Famous Dave and others. Over 40 of the best BBQ teams in the world were invited to compete

“We were so honored and thrilled to be among them in Dallas,” said Dr. Morton. “It was fitting that the theme of our championship entry was brisket and Jack Daniels and we came in seventh.”

