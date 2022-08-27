The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Barre Fly Fitness at their location at 104 E Lauderdale St.
The locally-owned fitness studio holds classes in barre foundation, bounce and express bounce classes, as well as hip hop dance, Pilates, flow and functional fitness. These classes are taught by the owner, Melissa Rampy and her 12 instructors.
“As we’ve grown, it’s become a little easier. I have a lot of great help,” said Rampy. “I moved to Franklin County two years ago, and we knew we would need to be in the area at some point. I was a hairdresser for 25 years and knew when I moved that I didn’t want to start over. I fell in love with barre classes about 10 years ago and became an instructor about six or seven years ago. I just decided that if I was going to move, then I was going to open a barre studio.”
Rampy is a certified group fitness instructor and functional fitness instructor through the Certified American Council on Exercise, as well as being a certified pronatal fitness instructor and Pilates suspension method certified instructor. She was previously an instructor at Barre 11 in Murfreesboro, Town Barre in Nolensville, Studio B in Shelbyville and Barre Co. in Mt. Juliet.
“I opened this for a safe place for women, and men, if they want to come,” she said. “[It’s] just a safe environment for women to come and exercise and not feel judged or bullied or have to dress up and put makeup on. It’s just a soft place. You don’t have to have any experience.”
Rampy and her husband opened their first location in Winchester, in the Historic Square, which opened its doors Aug. 3, 2019. Their location in Tullahoma began operations on April 3, 2022.
Those interested in classes can look at the Barre Fly Fitness schedule on their website, email Rampy at “hello@barreflyfitness.com” or download their app, Barre Fly Fitness.