Melissa Rampy, center, cuts the ribbon for her fitness studio in downtown Tullahoma.

 Photo by Caitlin Able

The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Barre Fly Fitness at their location at 104 E Lauderdale St.

The locally-owned fitness studio holds classes in barre foundation, bounce and express bounce classes, as well as hip hop dance, Pilates, flow and functional fitness. These classes are taught by the owner, Melissa Rampy and her 12 instructors.