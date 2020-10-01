Time is running out to respond to the 2020 Census.
The decennial census will conclude both self-response and field data collection on Monday, Oct. 5.
Everyone in the nation is urged to respond to the census and be counted. As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, over 98% of housing units in the nation have been accounted for. Of that percentage, 31.9% were counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, while 66.5% responded either online, by phone or by mail.
Coffee County remains one of the top 10 counties in the state for its self-response rate, with 71.1%. The county also reports a higher response rate than the state, which sits at 65.7%.
Both Coffee County cities also boast higher response rates than the state, with Tullahoma reporting 71.2% and Manchester reporting 70.8%.
Individuals can answer the census online by visiting my2020census.gov. To respond by phone, English speakers can call 844-330-2020. Households can also still mail in their invitation to respond to the census, which was mailed in March. That mailer included an official return envelope, but for those who may have lost their return envelope, responses can be mailed to:
U.S. Census Bureau
National Processing Center
1201 E 10th Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47132
For more information on how to respond to the census, visit the census website.
Responding to the census helps the city receive its fair share of tax collections, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
Each person not counted in the census results in $1,091 in lost revenue to the city and county, Moody said.