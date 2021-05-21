Nonprofit and non-governmental agencies seeking city funding must explicitly state how they will use city funds, according to a resolution from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Following a marathon study session that saw dozens of nonprofit organizations requesting funding from the city, giving detailed reports on their activities over the last year, the board implemented a new policy to streamline that process.
Resolution No. 1857 states all nonprofit agencies that request city funding, including tourism, cultural and community service organizations, must submit their plans for the requested city funds in writing to the board. The resolution also states any agency granted an annual appropriate from the city must provide to the city board a report detailing the “actual use of such funds” before they can request more city funding.
Remarks from board members during the March study session, which saw several nonprofit entities request large amounts of funds from the city government, indicated board members wanted clear explanations for how much money the agencies received from the city and how those funds were utilized over the last year. Alderman Jenna Amacher asked several agency representatives to clearly explain how the agencies used taxpayer dollars in the past and how they planned to use them in the coming fiscal year.
Aldermen Daniel Berry and Rupa Blackwell said they would like to see more added to the resolution. Berry argued more stipulations should be added to the resolution, such as a prohibition on agencies using appropriations for operating expenses in favor of using funds on specific projects or programs; additionally, he suggested there be a “cooling off” period for agencies receiving funds, which would see agencies go a few years without receiving funds in order to allow other agencies to receive funding. He also suggested agencies create a flat appropriation rather than awarding different amount to various agencies in order to avoid the perception of favoritism from the board.
Similarly, Blackwell said she wanted to include more parameters for nonprofit agencies to follow and that the resolution was more general. She said she would like to see a rubric created that nonprofit agencies could follow when requesting for funds. Blackwell also agreed with Berry that city funds should not be used for operational expenses and should instead treat city funding like a grant application and put funds toward specific projects.
“I would like for us to come up with a rubric that would grade them and grade their applications,” she said.
Amacher argued that the resolution was a good starting point but also agreed with Blackwell’s rubric idea.
“I still say we keep this resolution as well,” she said.
Ultimately, no changes were made to the resolution, and the board approved it as written 5-2, with Berry and Blackwell opposed.