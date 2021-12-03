The Coffee County Planning Commission gave Be the Bush’s second request for a zoning amendment a negative recommendation during its Nov. 23 meeting.
Be the Bush, a religious recovery ministry, is under contract to purchase the old Jones Elementary School building on Riley Creek Road with the intent to relocate its ministry to the 25,000-square-foot facility.
The controversial matter came before the planning commission in the October meeting as a broader request that would have made nonprofit churches’ addiction recovery support a permitted use in all residential, commercial and agricultural zoning districts. This time the request was for the use to be added as a special exception in RS-1 (residential) districts.
Both received negative recommendations from the county planning commission.
The brunt of the public discussion concerned the nature of the ministry and whether it fit in an RS-1 low density residential district.
Retired Judge Craig Johnson, who represents the ministry, told the commission the ministry is a “faith-based recovery ministry… that provides sober boarding for its students, while they receive education and recovery support while they receive skills training and Biblical counseling,” which was discussed at the last meeting.
The proposed amendment was offered to give the government more control over whom and where the zoning district can be applied.
“I do believe in our zoning regulations, and obviously our system provides for the public to speak up,” Johnson said at the meeting. “It’s just been unfortunate that some of this has been made a little personal.”
“Obviously, Be the Bush Ministry and its supporters were disappointed in the Commission's vote,” he later told The Manchester Times. “The current amendment request was submitted to ensure Be the Bush Ministry was complying with all the zoning regulations.”
According to Johnson, he only recalled two individual options as to how the ministry could fit within the current permitted uses or special exceptions.
“As you could tell from the final vote, the majority of the commissioners had a different opinion,” he said.
He further said only the Zoning Appeals Board had the authority to decide on whether any use fits within permitted zoning uses or special exceptions when an application is submitted.
“Every commissioner has a right to have their own opinion about what a resolution means or should say,” he said. “We respect their right to express their opinions. We tried to draft an amendment to the resolution so that they could reach a consensus for the benefit of Be the Bush Ministry. Obviously, we were unable to do that last night. Regardless, the County Commission will make the final decision on the amendment.”
Executive Director and founder of Be the Bush, Caleb McCall, said that drug abuse is a national pandemic and his facility would offer an option for those suffering from drug abuse or addiction.
“The fact is I’m a faith-based option in our community,” he said. “Secular and licensed treatment has its place, but for folks who want the faith-based option, I am it. We as a society must do something to treat the drug epidemic in our county, but I am just the faith-based option. I am the capital C in Church’s response to what it is that we are seeing ravage our county, our state and our country.”
Bill Rieder, the attorney for a collection of neighbors who oppose the amendment to zoning, sought to turn the discussion back to zoning.
“The issue is not whether the proponent of this amendment is the appropriate person to run one of these facilities,” he said at the meeting. “He may or may not be. I understand from what [Attorney] General [Craig] Northcott (Coffee County District Attorney and homeowner in the neighborhood) may bring before the board, there may be questions about that. But that’s not the issue tonight.”
The issue, he said, was whether or not the planning commission should create a special exception for the type of recovery facility Be the Bush is. He said the people in the area who purchased their homes purchased them in an area that did not allow for group homes or “things of that nature.” Allowing for Be the Bush in this area was a slippery slope, Rieder added.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott called the amendment a break from the contract that was made with the people of the area, despite the fact that zoning resolutions are constantly evolving to meet the current needs of the people. He also claimed Be the Bush’s arguments “weak” since proponents of the facility “reduced to attacking the messenger.”
While not opposed to recovery programs, Northcott said he was “shocked to hear” Be the Bush say they were “not a rehab facility,” prompting him to do more research on the program. Northcott said the ministry assures the public of its vetting process but called that process insufficient.
“They are made to fill out a form where they declare whether or not they have any type of record,” Northcott told the commission. “They have to pinky swear they are not a sex offender.”
He said if Be the Bush was “actively justice-involved,” someone from the organization would contact law enforcement to run background checks. Those checks are only $50 per person, he added.
“Credibility is coming into question here,” Northcott said, showing the committee a state document that lists Be the Bush as one of the halfway houses in Coffee County.
He cited a new law that will offer certain prison inmates a reduced sentence with residency at a halfway house, claiming the facility would force the county to face a public safety issue.
“We’re going [to have] a flood of these people looking for TDOC-approved halfway houses,” he said. “We have Be the Bush who has three approved halfway houses in the state wanting a 25,000-square-foot building to go into an R(S)-1 zone. Any reason to doubt that they are going to ask for that to be a halfway house? We are now importing criminals from … from all over the state into an R(S)-1 zone into Coffee County. This is a public safety issue.”
Northcott also said the ministry’s success rate can’t be fully measured at this time, as it has only been in existence for three years, and recidivism rates are better measured up to 10 years after rehabilitation.
“I want (BtB) to succeed,” Northcott said. “I want them to help people. It is too early to know if they are having a lasting effect. This program has only been in existence for three years. You need to look at one, three, five and 10 years before you can determine any type of success rate. Mr. McCall himself has just made it to the median time for recidivism. I am glad he is doing well, and I hope he continues to do it.”
Northcott said Be the Bush should simply find someone they are “contracted with the citizens” to expand, not in the old Jones school.
Johnson rebutted Northcott’s and Rieder’s assertions that zoning was a contract with the citizens.
“(Zoning) makes sure that county, parts of the state grow appropriately,” Johnson said. “In fact, if you look at RS-1, it’s not called ‘single family dwelling;' it’s called ‘low-density.’ It allows for permitted uses such as educational facilities, churches and religious organizations and special exceptions that include civic, fraternal and philanthropic.
“It’s not just single family dwellings. In fact, it allows for accessory buildings...that furthers the purpose of our neighborhoods and cities. I believe that is what [Be the Bush] is.”
Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher concluded the public comments, whose speakers ranged from Jones school neighbors to Be the Bush current neighbors to local businessman and philanthropist Ray Marcrom. She supported McCall and Be the Bush.
“It was disheartening to come in here and hear our district attorney putting this young man on the stand.”
She said the Bible preaches to “love thy neighbor” and asked where the love was.
“Does it need to be strict and be held accountable? Yes, but we need this,” she said.
A negative recommendation
After a back and forth discussion between two of planning members and the chairman that split the commission on the proposed amendment, the commission eventually chose to offer a negative recommendation to the full commission with members Dennis Hunt and Davis Orrick dissenting
Commissioner Hunt called adding a conditional use amendment a redundant action. He also attempted to clarify that the amendment did not specifically address the property, but rather was a modification to the zoning resolution for the entire county. The conditional use would apply to the entire county, yet would be a narrow use that would then need to be approved by the Board of Appeals. He further called for a provision to be added to the amendment that would require religious treatment facilities to perform background checks before admitting program participants.
According to Hunt, the zoning resolution for RS-1, low density residential districts, contains two subsections that he argued already included facilities like Be the Bush.
In “Subsection B: Uses Permitted,” permitted uses include parochial, or church-based, educational facilities among other uses. A further, more restricted subsection, “Subsection C: Uses Permitted as Special Exceptions” allows for “duplexes, any business or service that is of the general character as [previous] permitted uses, travel trailers, civil and social organizations, private nonprofit clubs, lodges and meeting halls, art galleries, museums, libraries and other uses including commercial entertainment and sporting events.” Hunt said the permitted education facilities and special exception sections would cover Be the Bush.
“In my opinion, it’s redundant to even add this use under RS-1 because it’s already covered under special exception,” Hunt said. “That means the Board of Zoning Appeals would be its next stop.”
The Board of Zoning Appeals ruling would be the final authority short of a court ruling following litigation on the matter.
Orrick, however, countered that as a private nonprofit club, the ministry would fall under the special exception 5, private (nonprofit) clubs, lodges, meeting halls and recreation centers.
“This organization is a private nonprofit,” he said. “It is already listed.”
With the two commissioners agreeing in disagreement, Hunt moved to amend the conditional use amendment with a stipulation to require background checks for participants. The motion died for a lack of second. A follow-up motion quickly followed for a negative recommendation to the full commission.
Chairman Steve Cunningham said that while no one would object to the value of the ministry, a more suitable location would be needed. He also told Hunt and Orrick he believed they were “trying to stretch” the language of the existing zoning regulations.
“We have a place for it in C-2 under group homes,” he said. “It’s a lot cleaner and a lot easier and a lot simpler. I just don’t see doing this in the residential section.”
Cunningham then called for a vote without clarifying if or who seconded the motion for a negative recommendation. The vote passed 5-2 with Hunt and Orrick offering the only “nay” votes.
The next move for Be the Bush will likely be to appear before the full Coffee County Commission, which will not meet until January. If the ministry can garner 11 votes, a resolution to amend the zoning resolution to add the conditional use would pass. Following that, the next step would be to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals to get approved on the special use.