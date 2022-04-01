Be the Bush Recovery Ministries has filed a lawsuit against the county for violations of its constitutional rights. The recovery ministry is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as $500,000 in damages against Coffee County for what the suit claims is an “illegal and unconstitutional” act in denying its rezoning request for a piece of property the ministry sought for a recovery center.
The suit, filed March 22 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges that the county has “severely burdened the religious exercise of [Be the Bush] and its residents,” and says that the county is continuing to do irreparable harm with what it calls discriminatory conduct.
“As a result of the County’s facially discriminatory resolution and its subsequent efforts to deny Be the Bush access to the RS-1 and R-2 residential zones, Be the Bush is likely to lose the $800,000 loan previously offered by a generous supporter of the ministry,” the lawsuit reads.
According to the lawsuit, a second group, And Many More Home for Teen Moms, has announced its intent to purchase the property from the Keats family, who agreed to the sale if Be the Bush saw further delay in securing the property. That announcement came March 9, per the complaint.
Background
The suit arises from Be the Bush’s longstanding efforts to relocate its facility from a series of “single dwelling homes” in Manchester to the former Jones Elementary School building on Riley Creek Road. It is currently zoned RS-1, or low density residential, and lies within the Urban Growth Boundary of Tullahoma.
The ministry has twice appeared before the county planning commission and the full commission seeking zoning amendments that would add “non-profit Church, ministry, and/or other religious facility, funded solely by private donations or other fundraising activities, that provides education, skills training, and recovery support to its members, who may be housed at the facility” as a special exception as an allowed use for the property. Initially Be the Bush was told their proposed amendment was too broad because it affected all zoning districts. Then, during the second planning meeting, members told Be the Bush that the only acceptable zone for was in C-2 zones, which lists halfway houses and treatment facilities as allowable uses. The ministry revised its proposed exception language to only include “non-profit church ministry” as an exception. At both meetings, the commission gave negative recommendations to the proposed amendments.
The suit outlines how people speaking in opposition incorrectly characterized the ministry, including Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott, who called the ministry a “public safety risk” and suggested the ministry might house sex offenders and would be “importing criminals from all over the state” into its facility.
At the January meeting, the full commission also rejected Be the Bush’s request for a zoning amendment to the RS-1 District.
Since that time, Be the Bush Founder Caleb McCall has, in concert with legal counsel and other legal groups, such as the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), informed the county its actions at the planning commission and full commission meetings were violations of several federal laws, including the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Violations
By not offering the group the same opportunity to use the property, the suit reads, the county violated the Fair Housing Act. Similarly, the group alleges, the county violated the ADA by using land resolutions to discriminate against the group on the basis of its handicap and attempting to make the housing unavailable because of its disability.
Further, the lawsuit states the county violated the group’s religious freedoms by violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act with zoning that denied an amendment that would allow a nonprofit ministry in an RS-1 district. According to the law, building or renovating real property for the purpose of a religious activity constitutes a religious exercise, the complaint reads.
Additionally, the suit claims the county violated the ministry’s 14th Amendment right to equal protection, specifically as it relates to the men who would live and be treated at the facility, which they claim are considered “people suffering from a disability.”
“Defendant County’s zoning resolution is unconstitutional and Defendant’s refusal to amend the resolution to remove the unequal treatment is exclusionary, arbitrary, capricious, and without any rational basis,” the suit says.
Be the Bush seek a reversal of the county’s denial of the proposed zoning amendment that would allow for the nonprofit ministry’s use in a residential zone, as well as the $500,00 in damages plus attorney’s fees and costs and nominal damages through a jury trial.