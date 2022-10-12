As the summer months give way to early fall and the grape clusters ripen on the vine, Bean’s Creek Winery near Manchester is busy turning those grapes into about 25 varieties of locally made wine.
Josh Brown serves as the winemaker at the winery established by his late father Tom Brown in October 2004.
“The harvest season here in Middle Tennessee is the middle of August through the middle of September,” Brown said while preparing to process a fresh delivery of red grapes. “Then the muscadines, they usually come in the first or second week of October.”
Brown said he typically starts crushing grapes around August 17th, and then gets a little break while the muscadine grapes ripen.
“What we are doing today, we probably won’t be doing anything else until the second week of October with the muscadines,” he said.
Brown said the way the grapes are processed depends on the type of wine he is looking to make.
“If it is a red wine, when we run them through the crusher,” he said. “We put in everything… the skins, the seeds, the meat, the juice, everything but the stems will go into a tank to start fermentation.”
Fermenting the wine with the skins on the grapes allows the wine to take on the red color pigment from the skin of the grape, he said.
Brown said he was in the process of crushing grapes for a rosé wine.
“You take a red grape and you crush it and press it that same day you get a light pink rosé color,” he said. “It gets just a little bit of skin contact, so it pulls a little bit of that color tone out.”
Then begins the fermentation process, which will take about a month and a half to complete for white grapes, but a little longer for their red counterparts.
“The reds they take a little bit longer because they actually go through two fermentations,” Brown said. “They go through a primary while they are on the skins and then when we press the wine off the skins we will actually put it into a secondary fermentation.”
Calvin Hood has been helping out with the winemaking at Bean’s Creek for the past three years. He is currently attending MTSU for fermentation science.
“My family owns Goodwater Vineyards and Winery in East Tennessee, that is how I got started,” Hood said. “I have been growing grapes ever since I was about nine years old.”
Hood said that he wanted a job that would build on the skills he was learning in the classroom and plans to be doing after college. His long-term goal is to become a head winemaker.
“I love the artistry about it, all the different things that you can do with the grapes,” Hood said “There are a lot of different ways to go about it and a lot of different ways to put your own touch on it too.”
While Bean’s Creek Winery does not grow its own grapes, it does purchase them from Tennessee growers.
Brown said Tennessee offers up good growing conditions for certain varieties of grapes, but not all.
“We are in a pretty humid climate, so a lot of grapes that grow here in Tennessee or in the southeast region are hybrids, they have been developed to grow in this area,” Brown said. “The grapes that grow in California, the chardonnay and merlot and cabernet and all that, don’t grow here well. The growing season is not long enough, it is too humid.”
Most of the grapes grown in Tennessee are hybrids, designed specifically to grow well in the area’s climate.
While Bean’s Creek Winery makes about 25 different wines from about 10 different kinds of grapes, Brown said sweet, fruity wines seem to be some of his best sellers.
“We are in the south, so the sweet stuff is typically the higher selling wine,” he said. “However, we are about 50/50 dry to sweet, so we have a good mix of everything.”