Beauties in Business

Beauties for Business co-founder Laura Knight cuts the ribbon for the organization’s expansion to Tullahoma at City Sandwich Company.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The grass-roots networking organization Beauties in Business recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Tullahoma to celebrate its expansion into the area.

Beauties in Business was founded by Laura Knight and Cassie Fulmer in 2012 when they were looking for a community and network opportunities in Franklin County before realizing it didn’t exist.