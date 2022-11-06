The grass-roots networking organization Beauties in Business recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Tullahoma to celebrate its expansion into the area.
Beauties in Business was founded by Laura Knight and Cassie Fulmer in 2012 when they were looking for a community and network opportunities in Franklin County before realizing it didn’t exist.
“We realized pretty quickly it didn’t exist,” Knight said. “I’ve always been taught if it doesn’t exist and you want it, you create it.”
What started as a group of six women getting together once a month in Franklin County grew to the current membership of over 220 members from Fayetteville, Manchester, Shelbyville and Tullahoma to Winchester once a month for meetings. Knight said they realized after almost six years it was time to branch out, and they brought the experience and community to Tullahoma and Manchester last spring.
Officially, Beauties in Business meet in Winchester the first Tuesday of the month, Manchester in second Thursday of every month and in Tullahoma every third Monday of every month. For Tullahoma, Beauties in Business meet at Casa Mexico, across from Publix, at 6 p.m. where they have a chance to mingle and network before introducing themselves to the group and listen to a guest speaker.
There is no cost to membership for any woman who has a business or is associated with business, with Knight saying there are women with professions ranging from realtors to crafters to dog treat makers.
Knight said while those cities are the main meeting locations, she said there might be more expanding in the next year due to demand in other areas in Middle and Southern Tennessee.
“It’s exciting to see what it has done for over the last six years for so many women’s business have been amazing,” she said. “It’s so cool to see how much business have been done.”
Knight added seeing the confidence levels in the members grow, as most haven’t done public speaking before, and seeing everyone getting together for social events like weddings and baby showers.
“There’s a social aspect and when you look at that whole thing together I think women all over the nation could use this but we’ll start in Middle Tennessee,” Knight said.
Knight said Beauties in Business has picked up an unofficial motto of “you can sit with us,” encouraging women in the community to join them for networking.
“There’s a lot of women who have heard of us but haven’t come yet,” Knight said. “For whatever that reason that may be, they may be nervous or not know what to expect, we just open the invitation that there’s a seat for them at the table and we hope they come out.”
For more information, follow Beauties for Business on Facebook at Beauties in Business Networking Communities and on Instagram at beautiesinbiz.