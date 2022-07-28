North Jackson Streetscape

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman held a lengthy discussion regarding the contract for a beautification project, bringing in Ragan-Smith to handle the North Jackson Streetscape.

The city adopted the North Jackson Street Streetscape Initiative in September of 2019. This streetscape initiative was completed through the Ragan-Smith consultants. In May of this year, the Board earmarked a portion of the American Rescue Plan money toward the installation of the North Jackson Streetscape Plan.