The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman held a lengthy discussion regarding the contract for a beautification project, bringing in Ragan-Smith to handle the North Jackson Streetscape.
The city adopted the North Jackson Street Streetscape Initiative in September of 2019. This streetscape initiative was completed through the Ragan-Smith consultants. In May of this year, the Board earmarked a portion of the American Rescue Plan money toward the installation of the North Jackson Streetscape Plan.
Ragan-Smith has submitted an agreement to provide engineering, planning, and landscape architectural services for development of a corridor enhancement plan for North Jackson Street. The Ragan-Smith team will be led by a landscape architect with extensive transportation, multi-modal and streetscape design experience.
The projected cost of this initiative stands at $207,500, which is 17% of the $1,200,000 in funding available for the North Jackson Streetscape Initiative Implementation in the capital projects account.
Alderman Jenna Amacher raised concerns about the choice to go to another firm when there is the “in-house” firm St. John Engineering, LLC, stating she would prefer to see project bids from other companies before deciding to approve Ragan-Smith.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody explained that professional services are qualifications-based selections, so they are not typically bid out. The city requests proposals and reviews qualifications. While the city sometimes uses St. John Engineering for projects, they use other companies based on their expertise and timeline for completion.
“St. John engineering is the city’s consulting engineer. In lieu of a staff engineer, we employ a consulting engineer who sits on our side of the table, if you think of it that way,” Moody said. “If I have questions that come up on this project related to Ragan-Smith’s work, I have an engineer at the table to oversee that. Most frequently, what we use their services for [is] review of plans that are submitted to the city.”
“Even if we did ask St. John, we would still have to pay them additionally,” added Alderman Daniel Berry, “because it’s not just [blatantly] covered. Just because we have an in-house engineering firm doesn’t mean we get that work for free.”
Moody added the reason why she proposed using this firm is because Ragan-Smith had conducted the city’s streetscape initiative.
“They’re the ones who participated in all of the engagement meetings with our community and heard directly from them what they want to see on this corridor. I can’t think of anyone more qualified than the people who did the plan to help us implement that vision.”
The motion was approved 6-1, with Amacher voting against.