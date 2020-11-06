Horse Play Inc. received a special visit from a teen beauty queen to help set up her platform.
Amber Hailey is a 16-year-old teenager from Ardmore, Ala., and the reigning 2019 Miss Yellowhammer State Jr. Teen.
Hailey’s beauty pageant career started when she joined her sister in a 2019 pageant, since siblings were able to enter with the entry fee being half off. Her sister had experience in doing pageants, while it was Hailey’s first one.
“I didn’t have a dress and I didn’t know what to do,” Hailey said. “We signed up for it, and the judges complimented to me afterwards that they thought I had been doing pageants for a while and wanted me to do more.”
After becoming the Miss Yellowhammer State Jr. Teen, she started to come up with a pageant platform.
“A pageant platform is a way you can talk about something you’re passionate about or something you can just really inform people about,” Hailey said.
Hailey’s passion is horses. She said after taking a trip to Gatlinburg with her dad in 2014 she began taking riding lessons from a farm where she currently works. After some time riding horses, they became her favorite animal. She now owns two horses, a Painted horse and a black Quarter horse.
The platform she created is called H.O.R.S.E., which stands for Helping Others Ride in a Supportive Environment.
She began asking about places with equine therapy when a family friend suggested Horse Play Inc.
Horse Play Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges.
Hailey’s first experience with Horse Play was attending a volunteer training session in August. She returned to attend the “Swing & Sway for Horse Play” barn dance in September and helped out during the dance by displaying the items that were up for bid at the auction.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I really enjoyed going up there and helping out and everything. It was a lot fun to go to.”
She described Horse Play’s environment and horses as “calming and relaxing” as she was shown around the property.
“I really enjoyed coming and seeing them because [the horses] are so calm,” Hailey said.
Hailey is coming up with different fundraisers to help Horse Play and getting her platform out there. She added she will be updating her Facebook page about her platform and any fundraisers for Horse Play Inc.
“I’m trying to do as much as I can with them and trying to get them money or items they need while trying to come up with some stuff that I can do,” Hailey said.
One of Horse Play’s current fundraisers has been selling personalized bricks to honor a special person, horse or a loved one to build a patio near the Freeman Area. The patio will have memorial benches with the names of horses that have retired from Horse Play.
For more information about the personalized bricks or Horse Play Inc., anyone can contact Christian Loretta at 931-434-1298 or visit the Horse Play Inc. Facebook page and website horseplayinc.org.