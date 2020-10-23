A local nonprofit will be visited by a beauty queen this week.
The Miss 2019 National Extraordinary Miss Yellowhammer State Jr. Amber Hailey is set to visit Horse Play Inc. Oct. 27 to set up her platform in equine therapy.
According to Horse Play Inc. volunteer Loretta Christian, Hailey had to create a pageant platform for her pageants and has a love for horses. Hailey said she has competed in competition riding in at the Lincoln County Horseman Association for three years and has won several ribbons.
Hailey, who is from Ardmore, Ala., will be competing for the National Extraordinary Miss National title in Gatlinburg in November.
According to Christian, Hailey was informed about Horse Play Inc. through a family friend, and she attended the Sept. 20 “Swing and Sway for Horse Play” barn dance in Lynchburg to learn more about the organization. She has since partnered with Horse Play to raise awareness for equine therapy and what it is.
Horse Play Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges.
For more information, anyone can contact Christian at 931-434-1298 or visit the Horse Play Inc. Facebook page and website horseplayinc.org.