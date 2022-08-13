While Beechcraft headquarters is in Wichita, Kansas, where the aviation manufacturer was founded in 1932, The Beechcraft Heritage Museum calls Tullahoma home.
Located just 15 miles from Manchester, the museum was founded as The Staggerwing Museum Foundation in 1973 to preserve the history of the beloved Beechcraft Staggerwing biplane, but has evolved throughout the years to tell the story of all Beechcraft aircraft.
Jody Curtis, executive vice president, said The Beechcraft Heritage Museum, 570 Old Shelbyville Highway, Tullahoma, houses nearly 100 years of aviation history throughout multiple hangars.
Surrounded by historic photographs from the early days of Beechcraft manufacturing, a selection of some of the earliest airplanes carrying the Beechcraft name are housed, including several Staggerwing biplanes, manufactured between 1932 and 1949. While 785 Staggerwings were produced, there are fewer than 60 flying throughout the world today.
The earliest airplane currently on display at the museum is one that actually predates the founding of what was Beech Aircraft Corp. Prior to founding the company that shares his name, Walter Beech was a founding partner in Travel Air Manufacturing Company. The plane, known as Travel Air No. 1, is a favorite for Curtis. The plane originally sold for $3,500 and had a top speed of 96.5 miles-per-hour.
“It is on loan from the EAA Museum,” she said. “Another treasure is we have serial number 1 Staggerwing, that was in 1932, so those are our two earliest aircraft.”
While the museum strives to tell the story of all Beechcraft aircraft, from its founding to modern times, that has not always been the case. When it was established in 1973, it was done to specifically preserve the history of the Beechcraft Staggerwing.
It was during a 1973 fly-in of Staggerwing owners in Tullahoma that former Beechcraft racer and employee Louise Thaden challenged the group to establish a museum to preserve the Staggerwing. Thaden donated her airplane racing memorabilia to the museum, including her internationally renowned trophies.
“She was the first female to win the Bendix race in 1936,” Curtis said. “Amelia Earhart did race against her and did not come home with the trophy.”
It was not until the 1990s that a push was made to expand the museums reach, which eventually would come to encompass all Beechcraft history, and the museum was renamed The Beechcraft Heritage Museum in 2007.
Located adjacent to the Tullahoma Regional Airport and an airpark that several area pilots call home, the Beechcraft Heritage Museum welcomes pilots to fly-in for a visit.
“We actually have a 40-year lease with the city of Tullahoma to lease the property that is adjacent to the runway so our visitors can fly in, taxi up to our front door, visit us and fly back out,” Curtis said.
With nearly 50 years of history as a museum, Curtis said the demographic of visitors has changed significantly throughout that time.
“For the first 40 years, it was pretty much airplane enthusiasts, Beechcraft enthusiasts, Staggerwing enthusiasts, our visitation was very limited except for our fly-ins,” she said.
These days the museum welcomes more than 5,000 visitors annually, not including the few thousand visitors that fly-in for a visit. Visitors range from the casual tourist to the dedicated aircraft historian to pilots and photographers.
“About seven years ago we started working on outreach with our local community, our southeast region and the state of Tennessee for tourism traffic, because we realize that we have an educational tool and a historical museum that we need to share with everybody,” Curtis said.
The museum will host its signature event, the Beech Party, in October, welcoming pilots and airplanes as well as local residents for a weekend of fun celebrating the company’s aviation heritage.
“Last year we had over 170 aircraft fly in, we had I think 11 Staggerwings,” Curtis said.
Now more than a century removed from the earliest days of flight, Curtis said members of the public continue to have a love for early aircraft.
“When you see that beautiful negative stagger biplane flying and then you hear the engine that sounds like you have a Harley above your head, it just takes your heart,” she said.
For more information about the Beechcraft Heritage Museum, visit www.beechcraftheritagemuseum.org.