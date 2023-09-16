Beechcraft Heritage Museum’s hangar recently got an upgrade with the addition of a brand-new interior mural. Started as a challenge to Staggerwing Club enthusiasts by aviation legend Louise Thaden, the museum continues to honor the history of the manufacturer by methodically expanding its exhibits within the 78,000-square-foot facility.

The permanent display features historically accurate die-cut panels created by engineers at its Wichita plant; the aluminum planes highlight the evolution and use of the aircraft since the 1920s, including target drones for the military. Kirby Totty, the museum’s in-house curator, and Jody Cathey Curtis, Beechcraft executive vice president, asked DMA to facilitate the creation of a background scene for the wall-mounted pieces.

