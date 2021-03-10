First degree murder charges have been leveled against a Beechgrove resident for fatally shooting a man during an altercation this past Tuesday.
Joseph Andrew Johnson Jr., 36 of Beechgrove is charged with first degree murder – a crime that can carry life in prison if convicted.
“On March 9, 2021 Coffee County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 50 Shiloh Drive Beechgrove of a subject bleeding,” revealed Sheriff Chad Partin, noting that when officers arrived it was too late to help the man. “When deputies arrived they found the subject, a Hispanic male, was deceased.”
Initial investigation found that an altercation took place at the residence between the deceased and Johnson, Partin said. The investigation is still ongoing. The name of the deceased is not being released due to informing of family.