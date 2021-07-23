Approximately 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T.
Among those earning a degree was Tullahoma’s Hayley Beitel, who was conferred a degree in Master of Science, geology and geophysics
Missouri S&T awards Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Master of Science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor’s degree with honors by placing the designation “summa cum laude,” “magna cum laude” or “cum laude” on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
