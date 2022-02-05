More HVAC work at Bel-Aire Elementary School has been identified by school administration officials. At the January meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Business Director Jason Ray announced the HVAC diffusers would need to be replaced. The diffusers, Ray said at the meeting, are the vents that hang down from the ceiling in the center of the room.
According to Ray, the district asked Trane for two quotes and two options on how best to repair the diffusers. The first quote involved removing the existing diffusers and replacing them with new ones. Additionally, he said, the flex duct work would be replaced, while the hard duct would be cleaned.
“The quoted price for this option was $181,203,” Ray told the board.
The second option and quote were to simply clean the existing diffusers and duct work. Ray said this left the district open to having clean diffusers that still looked dirty due to staining over time. Additionally, Trane informed the district there was a possibility of the grates on the diffusers breaking while being cleaned, which would require replacement of any broken grates or diffusers. That quoted price was $99,821 but excluded the cost of replacing any broken grates or diffusers.
According to Ray, the district’s Building and Grounds Committee met to discuss the options, ultimately deciding to recommend the first option at $181,203.
The board unanimously approved the purchase, with Vice Chairman Teresa Lawson absent.