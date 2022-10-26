Bel-Aire Elementary School held their 15th annual Walk-a-Thon, organized by the Bel-Aire Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). The event began at 8 a.m., with activities and food trucks on-site throughout the day.
“We start planning right at the start of the school year,” said Libby Good, vice president of the Bel-Aire PTO. “We have all of our student rewards right after they finish all of their fundraising efforts.”
Good explained that the fundraising from the Walk-a-Thon goes toward providing additional funding for supplies, equipment and events that the school may not otherwise be able to provide. She shared that the goal for the 2022 event was $35,000, which she expected to exceed, by previous years’ experience.
“We have paid for playground equipment, Promethean boards and technology boards, simple things like teacher rewards, iPads and Chromebooks,” she explained. “Whenever and wherever the funds are needed, that’s what we put it towards.”
Good shared that the typical crowd for the annual event exceeds 500 people, including the parents and families of students, retired teachers, city officials, and police and fire department representatives.
“It’s a whole community effort every single year,” she said. “The thing that makes this event different than your standard fundraiser is the fact that every single one of our students gets to participate. They all get to come out here and equally be a part of it, whether they raise a penny, no money or 500 dollars. It’s just gotten better and better every year. The community has always rallied behind us.”
All students were provided with a T-shirt with the year of the run on the front and a list of local sponsors on the back. The 2022 Walk-a-Thon had 63 sponsors.