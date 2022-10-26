Bel-Aire Elementary School held their 15th annual Walk-a-Thon, organized by the Bel-Aire Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). The event began at 8 a.m., with activities and food trucks on-site throughout the day.

“We start planning right at the start of the school year,” said Libby Good, vice president of the Bel-Aire PTO. “We have all of our student rewards right after they finish all of their fundraising efforts.”