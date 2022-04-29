Bel-Aire Elementary School is set to receive more than $1.7 million worth of repairs, including brand new lighting, replacement of the ceiling tile and associate track/grid and a brand new roof.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved $1,702,351 for all three projects at its April meeting. The work will be done by Trane, who holds a contract for the district’s HVAC work as well.
New roof
According to Business Director Jason Ray, Trane officials first noted the need for major repair and/or replacement work of the Bel-Aire roof while performing a preliminary audit of the district’s facilities for HVAC purposes. Trane presented the results of the audit at a February study session for the board, saying the school would likely need a brand new roof within the next two to five years.
However, upon further inspection, the roof was found to have more damage than initially seen. While Trane team members were working on the HVAC replacement process, they reportedly noticed significant deterioration of the roof and reported it to district officials. Ray said an in-depth analysis of the roof was performed following that notification. The inspection noted several leaking areas as well as areas needing fascia replaced. The recommendation from Trane was to replace the entire roof as soon as possible, Ray said, as performing a roof replacement and the HVAC replacement would be the best practice to avoid multiple trips up to the roof.
According to Ray, Trane proposed a net price of $1,252,023 for the project, including cutting out roof blisters, replacing wet roof insulation, installing “crickets” to assist in drainage, installing a 2-ply Modified Bitumen roof system, installing a new 24-gauge drip edge at the gutters, counterflashing, replacing/repairing the damaged fascia, replacing all gutters and downspouts and providing a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty.
Ray said he anticipates Trane to begin work on the project this summer while students are not in the school.
In order to complete the roof repair project, the district will have to dip into its reserve funds, according to Ray. Current reserve levels sit at $11.3 million. This project cost, as well as the $960,000 cost for the replacement of the Tullahoma High School tennis courts, will see the district take about 20% of the overall reserve funds.
Ray added the Building and Grounds Committee and the Finance Committee were looking into other projects that would need to utilize a one-time pull from reserves, so the reserve fund would likely be taking a larger hit over the next several months.
Ceiling tile and track/grid
Another project the Building and Grounds Committee has wanted to see complete is the replacement of the ceiling tiles and associate track/grid at Bel-Aire. Both aspects of the ceiling at Bel-Aire are deteriorating and in need of attention, according to Ray.
In addition to the roof work, Trane also proposed they complete this work to the tune of $262,008, including the removal and disposal of the existing ceiling tile and grid, a new 15/16-inch grid with 2 foot-by-2 foot tile installation, project management and site supervision, as well as any painting or patching needed due to damage during the removal of the old tile or grid.
According to Ray, the committee has had this project on its wish list for the last two years. The current tile and grid system is believed to be the original one installed when the building was constructed, but there is no record either way, Ray said.
The work is anticipated to begin this summer break, along with the work on Trane’s final proposed project.
Interior lighting
Replacement of the interior light fixtures inside Bel-Aire is considered to be an associated project along with the ceiling tile and grid/track replacement, according to Ray. The committee has also had this item on its wish list for a number of years, Ray said, since the same work was done inside East Middle School over the last two years. That work has seen “tremendous improvement” for the school in that time, Ray said.
Trane provided a price quote of $188,320 for the interior lighting upgrades, which includes the removal and disposal of existing fixtures, new inlay, LED fixtures to be installed, project management and site supervision. According to internal discussions at TCS and discussions with Trane, the work on the lighting fixtures will be performed at the same time as the other ceiling improvements, as the combination is a natural one due to the ceiling tile and grid being removed and allowing more room for the lighting work, Ray said. Trane also recommended the work on both projects be done simultaneously due to the needed ductwork replacement during the HVAC project.
All three projects received the approval of the board in April.