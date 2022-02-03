Several local students made the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Local students honored include Jacob Neal and Georgia Holmes, both of Fayetteville; Michelle Dong of Manchester; Abigail English, Sam Uselton and Leah McClure, all of Tullahoma.
